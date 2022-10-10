Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster unveiled on Big B’s 80th birthday eve
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Uunchai, which also stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in Goodbye, is gearing up for the release of yet another interesting film- Uunchai. The movie is scheduled to release next month, and so far the makers have released a few posters of the movie that left fans super excited. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Now, much to his fans’ delight, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new poster of the movie, introducing his character in the film.
Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s character Amit Shrivastava in Uunchai
Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media to share a new poster of Uunchai, introducing his character in the film- Amit Shrivastava. Amitabh Bachchan on one hand is seen in a suave avatar in a glamorous world. While on the other hand, a contrast image of his character from the film shows him with snow-burned skin, amidst ice mountains, looking up with hope and ambition in his eyes. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this film is really special for him. Introducing his character, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that the film celebrates life and friendship.
“This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the poster below.
Uunchai’s previous posters shared by Amitabh Bachchan
The first poster of Uunchai was released on Friendship Day this year, and it showed the silhouettes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani climbing a mountain. Another poster shared by Big B a few weeks ago showed them sitting amidst snow-capped mountains. “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Rajshri Productions. The filmmaker, who has directed films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Hum Saath Saath Hain etc, has returned to the director’s chair after seven years with this film. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 11th November 2022.
