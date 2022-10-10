Uunchai Poster: Amitabh Bachchan’s character poster unveiled on Big B’s 80th birthday eve

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in Goodbye, is gearing up for the release of yet another interesting film- Uunchai. The movie is scheduled to release next month, and so far the makers have released a few posters of the movie that left fans super excited. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Now, much to his fans’ delight, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new poster of the movie, introducing his character in the film. Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s character Amit Shrivastava in Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media to share a new poster of Uunchai, introducing his character in the film- Amit Shrivastava. Amitabh Bachchan on one hand is seen in a suave avatar in a glamorous world. While on the other hand, a contrast image of his character from the film shows him with snow-burned skin, amidst ice mountains, looking up with hope and ambition in his eyes. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this film is really special for him. Introducing his character, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that the film celebrates life and friendship. “This one from @rajshrifilms is special ..Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22 .. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the poster below.