Uunchai Screening: Grand entry of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek, Rani and more grace the event; PICS
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others graced the screening of Uunchai, which features a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.
Uunchai, the much-awaited upcoming project produced by Rajshri Productions is gearing up for a grand release. The multi-starrer features some of the most celebrated actors in the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and others in the lead roles. Uunchai, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, revolves around three friends who take a trek to the Everest base camp. Ahead of the release, the makers of Uunchai held a grand premiere event for the film, along with the 75th-year celebrations of Rajshri Productions, on November 9, Wednesday.
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others grace Uunchai premiere
Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, and others attended the screening of Uunchai, which was held in Mumbai on November 9, night. Along with the popular Bollywood celebs, the star cast of Uunchai including Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and others were also seen attending the screening of the film, and the 75 year celebrations of Rajshri Productions.
Check out the EXCLUSIVE pictures from Uunchai premiere here:
Salman Khan, who is a close associate of Rajshri Productions, looked his usual best in casual outfits as he attended the premiere. Both Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan also opted for casuals as they graced the event. Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous in a saree, while Kajol looked comfy in a maroon casual shirt and trousers. Leading lady Parineeti Chopra raised the temperature in an all-black look, while Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal in a golden embellished gown. Tiger Shroff opted for a black casual t-shirt, and denim trousers, which he paired with statement sunglasses.
About Uunchai
Uunchai features an extensive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and others. Amit Trivedi composed the songs for the film. Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the director of photography. Uunchai is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Boundless Media.
