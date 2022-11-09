Uunchai Screening: Grand entry of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek, Rani and more grace the event; PICS

Uunchai, the much-awaited upcoming project produced by Rajshri Productions is gearing up for a grand release. The multi-starrer features some of the most celebrated actors in the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and others in the lead roles. Uunchai, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, revolves around three friends who take a trek to the Everest base camp. Ahead of the release, the makers of Uunchai held a grand premiere event for the film, along with the 75th-year celebrations of Rajshri Productions, on November 9, Wednesday. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others grace Uunchai premiere

Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, and others attended the screening of Uunchai, which was held in Mumbai on November 9, night. Along with the popular Bollywood celebs, the star cast of Uunchai including Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and others were also seen attending the screening of the film, and the 75 year celebrations of Rajshri Productions. Check out the EXCLUSIVE pictures from Uunchai premiere here: