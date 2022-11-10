Uunchai Screening: Jaya Bachchan says ‘sshhh’ to paps, Mahima Chaudhry fixes daughter’s clothes; VIDEOS & PICS

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, the film Uunchai is all set to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. The film encircles around the lives of three friends who leave their cozy and comfortable lives behind to embark on a journey to Mount Everest. The film stars seasoned actors namely Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. And at the moment, the screening of the film is taking place! Mahima Chaudhry fixes her daughter’s hair, clothes

Several celebrities like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar have arrived till now. In the latest update, actor Mahima Chaudhry has also arrived at the event along with her daughter Aryana Chaudhry. For those who are unaware, Mahima made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes which was a big hit at the box office back then. Today, she arrived with her daughter Aryana. Soon after they arrived at the event, mother Mahima was seen fixing her daughter’s hair and clothes. Have a look at this cute moment shared between the two.

Jaya Bachchan says ‘shh..’ to paps Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the screening of her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s film Uunchai. She kept her cool and looked absolutely comfortable in her saree. Moments after her arrival, paps began clicking her picture at the event. To this, Jaya said, “Shhh…” and smiled back at them. Do check out the glimpse here. From the Bachchan family, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan have been spotted at the event.

