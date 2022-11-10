Uunchai Screening: Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional after watching the film, says ‘Main Toh Bahut Roi’; WATCH
Popular TV actor Shehnaz Kaur Gill disclosed that she got deeply emotional and wept in tears after watching Amitabh Bachchan-Boman Irani-Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai. Have a look at how she reacted.
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who rose to fame after her stint on the Television show Bigg Boss 13, on Wednesday evening attended the screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Uunchai. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 and stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji attended the screening.
Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional reaction after watching the Uunchai
Soon after the screening got over, Shehnaaz Gill was papped coming out of the event. As soon as paps asked her whether she liked watching Uunchai, she emotionally said, “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye.” It is translated as “I have cried a lot. It is a very good film. I feel everyone should watch it.”
She added, “Isme message hai Impossible cheezon ko bhi possible bana sakte hai” (translated as ‘the message conveyed by the film is impossible tasks can be made possible’).
Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front
After rising to fame, she continues to grab headlines by appearing in a number of music videos including Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona, and Fly. In 2021, Gill was seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh.
Next, Gill will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will mark her debut in Bollywood. The film will also star popular South Indian actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role.
Also Read: Uunchai Screening: Jaya Bachchan says ‘sshhh’ to paps, Mahima Chaudhry fixes daughter’s clothes; VIDEOS & PICS