Uunchai Screening: Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional after watching the film, says ‘Main Toh Bahut Roi’; WATCH

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill , who rose to fame after her stint on the Television show Bigg Boss 13, on Wednesday evening attended the screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Uunchai. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 and stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan , Akshay Kumar , Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji attended the screening.

Soon after the screening got over, Shehnaaz Gill was papped coming out of the event. As soon as paps asked her whether she liked watching Uunchai, she emotionally said, “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye.” It is translated as “I have cried a lot. It is a very good film. I feel everyone should watch it.”

She added, “Isme message hai Impossible cheezon ko bhi possible bana sakte hai” (translated as ‘the message conveyed by the film is impossible tasks can be made possible’).