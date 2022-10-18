Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani get on a journey of lifelong friendship

Rajshri productions Uunchai has been in the news ever since it was announced. And today, the trailer released. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release on November 11. To note, Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house.

Trailer:

The video opens with enchanting views of Mount Everest and people climbing it. We can hear Parineeti Chopra’s voice who is leading the group of trekkers. She says to them, ‘Keep on walking you won’t get tired.’ The scene shifts to Amitabh Bachchan with his friends Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. They are celebrating and Danny says that he wants to climb Everest as it was his childhood dream. However, he passes away and now the rest three decide to fulfill his dream. Will they be successful in climbing the Everest or will they fail? The film is a story of a friendship and the fulfilling dreams.