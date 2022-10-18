Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani get on a journey of lifelong friendship
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, it is slated to release on November 11.
Rajshri productions Uunchai has been in the news ever since it was announced. And today, the trailer released. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release on November 11. To note, Uunchai will release in the diamond jubilee year of the iconic production house.
Trailer:
The video opens with enchanting views of Mount Everest and people climbing it. We can hear Parineeti Chopra’s voice who is leading the group of trekkers. She says to them, ‘Keep on walking you won’t get tired.’ The scene shifts to Amitabh Bachchan with his friends Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. They are celebrating and Danny says that he wants to climb Everest as it was his childhood dream. However, he passes away and now the rest three decide to fulfill his dream. Will they be successful in climbing the Everest or will they fail? The film is a story of a friendship and the fulfilling dreams.
The film was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. It marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years.
Watch the trailer here:
Uunchai:
The first poster of Uunchai was released on Friendship Day this year. Another poster was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his handle. The picture showed the actors sitting amidst snow-capped mountains. “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family,” wrote the actor.
