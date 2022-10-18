Uunchai trailer launch: Amitabh Bachchan is honoured that Sooraj Barjatya gave him chance to work in it

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan , Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai was launched today at an event in Mumbai. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra , Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa in key roles. Ace director Sooraj Barjatya is back to recreate his magic on the big screen. Netizens have been showering praise on the entire star cast and the trailer. The story revolves around friendship and fulfilling a dream of a friend who is no more. During the trailer launch event, director Sooraj Barjatya and Big B were seen sharing their experience of working with each other after so long.

Sooraj, who has given successful family entertainers like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Vivah, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya, shared how easy it was for him to work with Big B. He also shared they would talk about poetry and filmmaking on the sets. The director said, "Amit ji has been the easiest actor I have worked with. Spending time with him off the set in the van was ever special because he would talk about poetry and filmmaking. We would learn so much from him, but on the set, he would just listen. That's the greatness of an actor like him."

'It is an honour for me to work in Uunchai'

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, continues to entertain the audience with his solid performances. Even at this age, he makes sure to be perfect in whatever he does. Bollywood's Shahenshah was also seen expressing his thoughts of collaborating with Barjatya. While joining virtually, he said that he was honoured that Sooraj gave him a chance to work in this film. Big B stated, "This is not my first association with Rajshri Productions, I have worked with them in my earlier days. Jaya (Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) too have worked with them. It is an honour for me that Sooraj ji gave me a chance to work in a film like Uuchai with such great actors. I would like to congratulate everyone."

Release

The multi-starrer is slated to release in theatres on November 11. Interestingly, the makers are releasing the film in the diamond jubilee year of Sooraj's production house.

