Uunchai Trailer launch: Anupam Kher says ‘I owe my career to Rajshri’; Calls the film fantastic

The trailer of Uunchai, a film that celebrates friendship, has been released today. The launch event was organised in Goa. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa. The film will be releasing next month. During the trailer launch event, all the stars were present. Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on working with Rajshri Productions and Amitabh Bachchan after a long time.

Anupam Kher: ‘I owe my career’

When asked how it was working with Rajshri, Anupam Kher replied, “Mera filmi janam Rajshri production mein hua hai (My film career started because of Rajshri productions). I owe my career, ups, and downs to Rajshri. Sooraj was the 5th assistant on Saaransh. He was the producer’s son, but no one was giving him work. So I told him to bring my dialogues file and he was very happy to do that. I have done 4 films with him now. When Sooraj narrated (to me) the story of Uunchai, I said fantastic, and was very happy to get the opportunity to work with Bachchan Saab after so long.”