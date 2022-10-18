Uunchai trailer launch: Salman Khan wanted to do this film but Sooraj Barjatya said NO; Here's why

On Tuesday afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan along with his co-actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani were seen launching the trailer of their upcoming film, Uunchai. Director Sooraj Barjatya has helmed the film. Soon after the trailer was launched, social media users were seen praising it as the story showcases the importance of friendship. During the trailer launch event, the entire cast and Sooraj were seen interacting with the media. The ace filmmaker ended up making a massive revelation about his dear friend and actor Salman Khan .

Salman started off his journey in Bollywood with Sooraj's Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, the duo has teamed for several successful films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Last, they collaborated for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Interestingly, Salman's screen name Prem proved to be a hit for Sooraj's films. But Uunchai is his first film that doesn't have a character called Prem. During the trailer launch event, Sooraj was quizzed about the same. Anupam Kher joked that his nickname in the film is Prem.

While answering the question, the director revealed that Salman wanted to do Uunchai. But he said that he wanted a different cast for it. Sooraj said, "Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he said, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast."

'Salman is my best friend'

Sooraj and Salman share an emotional bond right from their first film together. During the event, Sooraj was asked to reveal who is his best friend, he took Salman's name. Their fans are eagerly waiting for their next project. Both of them have confirmed in the past that they are working on something special.

Uunchai release

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. It will hit theatres on November 11 on the occasion of Sooraj's production house's 75 years.

