  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vaani Kapoor is all excited to shoot for Bell Bottom looking like an Eighties Queen

Vaani Kapoor is all set to shoot for the upcoming film, BellBottom. She is excited about the eighties look she will be portraying in the film.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 03:30 pm
Vaani Kapoor is all excited to shoot for Bell Bottom looking like an Eighties QueenVaani Kapoor is all excited to shoot for Bell Bottom looking like an Eighties Queen
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am just excited right now to start work again after lockdown. It is going to be hectic but I also know it is going to be fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects," Vaani said.

Besides "BellBottom" co-starring Akshay Kumar, she will also start shooting presently for Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next, a romantic drama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. There's the period drama "Shamshera", too, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

How has she been preparing for her immediate assignment, "BellBottom", during the lockdown?

"Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It's been all about getting back in the zone in a new way. We are making do with what we have. I cannot complain," she said.

"BellBottom" is inspired by true events. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is set in the eighties and narrates the story of one of India's forgotten heroes.

"I am particularly excited about the eighties look and feel, and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It's been a fun process to soak in the eighties," she said, about her look in the film.

She added: "The eighties to me is a super colourful, super cool era, and it is amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it's been fun to catch on Hindi films of the time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character."

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar for Bell Bottom as the lead; Says ‘Super Thrilled & Excited for this one’

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement