Vaani Kapoor is Ayushmann Khurrana’s leading lady for Abhishek Kapoor’s love story; Actress says I’m thrilled

Ayushmann Khurrana was announced as the lead star of Abhishek Kapoor’s next. Now, it has been announced that Vaani Kapoor will star as the leading lady in the film. The actress expressed her excitement in a statement.
A few days back, it was revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Kedarnath fame director Abhishek Kapoor for his next. The film was touted to be a refreshing love story with the soul-stirring romance between the leads. Now, on Friday, the lead star of the same has been announced and it is none other than the gorgeous star Vaani Kapoor. Vaani was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan. Now, with this film, Vaani will be teaming up with Ayushmann and Abhishek Kapoor for the first time. 

Talking about her first film with Ayushmann and Gattu Kapoor, Vaani said, “It’s a lovely heart rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story.” The actress expressed her excitement on being a part of the project and joining Ayushmann on screen.

Further, Abhishek also reflected on having Vaani on board his film and said that he had loved her work in Befikre. He further mentioned that she is a beautiful and committed actress. Abhishek said, “I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying.” In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete and the story will revolve around him and his love story with Vaani. For playing an athlete Ayushmann will have to go through massive transformation physically. 

Talking about the transformation process, Ayushmann had revealed that he is excited about it. He said, “I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently in Chandigarh with wife Tahira Kashyap and often shares updates on social media. Vaani, on the other hand, will also be seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. While the rest of the team left for the UK yesterday, Vaani will also soon join them. 

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Another cheapster!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Issshhh. Both outsiders,doing well. No complaints about lobby or mafia or bullying.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

This vaani is relevant only because of Aditya Chopra, she is sleeping with him, one can clearly see how this flop, dumb actor can get movies.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

good pairing!

