Vaani Kapoor on Bollywood: says 'I am happy doing what I like and what I want'

Actress Vaani Kapoor says she does not carry the baggage of being the most relevant in Bollywood.
Mumbai
"If I was carrying the baggage of wanting to be the most relevant in the industry, I wouldn't make the choices that I did," Vaani told IANS.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with a slice-of-life portrayal as a smalltown girl in "Shuddh Desi Romance" that won her acclaim, and then switched on the uber-glam mode in "Befikre" (2016) and "War" (2019).

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vibes

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on

"I am happy doing what I like and what I want. These are my decisions and I am happy that I got to choose and make these calls for myself," she said.

Vaani currently has two films in her kitty, "Shamshera" and "Bell Bottom". "Shamshera" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is a dacoit drama set in the 1800s. The film casts Vaani as a dancer.

"Bell Bottom" is a thriller set in the 1980s and stars Akshay Kumar. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar for Bell Bottom as the lead; Says ‘Super Thrilled & Excited for this one’

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Who is carrying baggage?? Sushant welcomed flop after flop, he just wanted to do good work, nothing much. no surprises you would support YRF, they pay for your vacations and plastic surgeries. babes this is not the time to open your mouth. whole nation is in a kind of revolution about the bollywood gan, dont you even know that???? pv pls post

