Vaani Kapoor on Bollywood's cut throat competition: If I start focusing on people’s work, I'll lose my focus

In a recent interview, Vaani Kapoor has opened up about the year 2020, cut-throat competition associated with the film industry and more.

Vaani Kapoor is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh. Before starting the shoot of this film, she had wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom opposite . Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, the Befikre actress has opened up about how this year has been for her, cut-throat competition associated with the film industry and more. Talking about shooting films abroad during the ongoing pandemic, she said “I am one of those lucky ones to go abroad and complete a film. No one fell sick while we were shooting.”

She also stated that the producers maintained a high degree of safety. Even while shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s film, the actress revealed that they are following all social distancing norms. When asked about her feelings while resuming work after lockdown, Vaani said that she had to take that leap of faith while facing the camera. However, she said that she knew that eventually, everyone has to go back to work. “I was a little apprehensive, but when you have positive thoughts, you will be able to do what’s necessary” she added.

On spending time during the lockdown, she said that she focused on preparing for these two films. She further stated that she lives alone in Mumbai and is fairly independent. However, the past few months have made her more independent. She shared that the lockdown just made her more grateful for the well-structured life that she had.

Vaani has been working in the industry for seven years now. On talking about cut-throat competition that is associated with the profession, she said, “If I start focussing on other people’s work, I will lose my focus.” She revealed that her work is her priority and stated that she believes in channelling her effort towards what she has, instead of trying to figure what others are doing. The actress further stated that her contemporaries are doing some great work and she always tries to seek inspiration from what they do. “If competition is viewed as something healthy, it can be turned into motivation and can drive you to do your best,” Vaani added.

Lastly, talking about film script choices, she said that in all these years, she has never second-guessed her choices. Vaani said that she has been very happy to have been a part of some really good stories and she has no regrets. “Yes, I want to do more than what I am doing, but I have been content with everything that I have been a part of so far” Vaani concluded.

Credits :ETimes

