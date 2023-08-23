Vaani Kapoor celebrates 35th birthday in Dubai with BFFs Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, Raashii Khanna; see PICS

The extremely talented and beautiful actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today, August 23. After making her Bollywood debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, Vaani has worked in films such as War, Befikre, Bell Bottom and more. Recently, she garnered immense praise for her portrayal of a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She also has a slew of upcoming films and OTT projects lined up. Amid her busy schedule, Vaani jetted off to Dubai with her best friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan and Raashii Khanna to celebrate her birthday in style.

Vaani Kapoor’s Dubai birthday with BFFs Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, Raashii Khanna

The stunning beauty Vaani Kapoor brought in her 35th birthday last night in Dubai. Taking a break from her work commitments Vaani headed for a relaxed getaway with her girl friends. Vaani, though known for her simplicity, this time took the adventurous route to celebrate her special day. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels. The itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, etc.”

Now, Vaani’s friends Raashii Khanna and Anushka Ranjan have dropped new pictures from her birthday bash. Vaani can be seen dressed in a glamorous silver gown with minimal makeup and a top bun, enjoying herself to the core in what looks like a luxurious restaurant.

Sharing the photos, Raashii wrote, “Normal from far, far from normal!! Happy birthday my darling sister.. @_vaanikapoor_ Wish you all the happiness in the world, now and forever.” Have a look:

Anushka shared more pictures from the party and said, “Happy Birthday Vaanssss!! You’re normal from far and far from normal but you’re my ray of sunshine always Wish you only the best always!.”

On the work front, Vaani is gearing up for her OTT project Mandala Murders with YRF and is collaborating with Maddock Films for a film Sarvagunn Sampanna.

