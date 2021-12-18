Vaani Kapoor on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: ﻿Hope I played a part in starting important conversation on equality

Actress Vaani Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress has been getting a lot of praise for her performance in the film and her brave choice to play a trans woman in the film. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana with her in the lead, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui managed to start a conversation about equality and for it, Vaani is extremly proud. In a recent chat, Vaani spoke up about her role in the film and how it was unique.

She expressed that it was important for her to play the role of Maanvi in the film with complete sincerity. Vaani said, "I'm an actor who I feel should be like water moulding into any shape or form. So, for me, it was important that I play this role with utmost purity, sincerity and sensitivity. It is amazing to hear the reactions that my effort has been getting from the community, audiences and even critics. I hope I have played a part in starting an important conversation about equality."

Highlighting the importance of a script, Vaani shared that she has always taken it slow in picking a film. She said, "For me, the quality of the script and the kind of film that I’m a part of is more important than the box office result. The love that I’m getting for the film is incredibly overwhelming and I’m definitely emotional about it. I have taken it slow by choice because I have tried to pick films that help me showcase my talent to the best of my abilities. So, I feel hugely validated today."

Talking about Vaani recently, director Abhishek Kapoor lauded her on being brave enough to sign up for the role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Abhishek had said, "credit to Vaani Kapoor as most mainstream heroines won’t take up this role." To this, Vaani said, "I’m proud of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and I know that this film is one for the ages. When people refer to all the progressive films that have been made in India to foster gender equality, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be there in that list and I’m supremely proud of that. I’m a choosy artiste. I’m always willing to wait for the right film and the right role and give my all in bringing the script and my character to life on screen. That’s been my kick since the very beginning and it will continue to be so. I’m always looking out for films that help me shine in them and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has done just that."

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani is now gearing up to be seen in Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Shamshera. The film is a period action drama and it also stars Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by YAsh Raj Films. It will release on March 18, 2022.

