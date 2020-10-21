Vaani Kapoor drops BTS PIC as she begins her next film with Ayushmann Khurrana with 'heart full of gratitude'

Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share a photo as she geared up to shoot with Ayushmann Khurrana for her next. The actress will be seen in an untitled love story helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor would be seen for the first time together on screen in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film. The shoot of the same had to kick off in Chandigarh and today, it seems that the stars are all charged up to shoot. Actress Vaani Kapoor, who had recently headed to Chandigarh to begin prep for Abhishek's film, has shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes on her social media handle as she gears up to kick off the shooting today.

Taking to her Instagram account, Vaani shared a photo in which one could see her sitting on the makeup chair while her hairstylist and makeup artist could be seen working their magic on the actress and getting her ready for the shoot. The actress was elated to kick off her second film amid the ongoing pandemic and shared a note full of gratitude for everyone along with the BTS photo. She is seen clad in a white robe in the photo as she dolled up for the shoot.

Sharing the photo from behind-the-scenes, Vaani wrote, "Heart full of gratitude this gotta be a special." As soon as Vaani shared the photo, several colleagues and fans started wishing her on social media. Mukesh Chhabra wished her all the luck for the new film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen playing Ayushmann's love interest in the film. The film stars Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete and it's a romantic story. For the same, Ayushmann had kicked off physical training in Chandigarh and had been sweating it out. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is expected to release next year.

Credits :Vaani Kapoor Instagram

