Vaani Kapoor feels dressing up can be refreshing and fun

Vaani Kapoor is glad about the lockdown for one particular reason. She says it is a refreshing change to go sans make-up.
"We are evolved enough to embrace ourselves in the most natural way possible and it is actually quite refreshing to be happy in your own skin," Vaani told IANS.

So, although getting dolled up is fun, and "as fun as dressing up can be, it's also a refreshing change to go sans make-up", she added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vintage Feels

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Vaani is back at worked, having commenced shooting for her upcoming film "Bell Bottom", and she couldn't be happier.

She recently said: "I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will of course have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!"

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the eighties and narrates the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, "Bell Bottom" is scheduled to go on floors later this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

