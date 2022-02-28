Vaani Kapoor on 'great chemistry' with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera: He's selfless, wants each scene to be best.

Last month Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor dropped the first teaser of Shamshera. This created ample buzz on social media and the audience is looking to see this fresh casting on the big screen. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Vaani Kapoor revealed what it was like working with Ranbir and why she's all praise for him.

The duo are coming together on the big screen for the first time and Vaani revealed she was impressed by Ranbir's work ethic. "Ranbir is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate so that each scene turns out to be the best,” Vaani revealed who had a fun time on the sets of Shamshera and exchanging notes with him.

Speaking about their fresh pairing, Vaani revealed that they've been applauded for their great chemistry. She said, "We have been told that we have great chemistry, but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. We have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera.”

Along with the teaser release last month, YRF also announced the film's release date and revealed it will hit theatres on 22 July. The film was initially set to release in March, but owing to the Omicron scare, Shamshera will now be releasing in July.

