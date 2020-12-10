Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh to shoot with Ayushmann Khurrana post wrapping Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar

Vaani Kapoor has jetted off to Chandigarh to kick off the shoot of her next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out her post.

With some interesting projects in her kitty, the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor has become of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She will be seen with Khiladi in Bell Bottom and also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. The Befikre star has recently wrapped up the shoot of Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial. Post completing the film, she took to social media to thank the Rowdy Rathore actor saying she will miss him until the next time they meet.

Now, going by her latest social media post, it seems like Vaani is in no mood to rest as she heads to Chandigarh to begin the shoot of her next with the Badhaai Ho star. Taking to her Instagram handle, the stunning actress shared a stunning picture of herself wherein she can be seen boarding the plane. She captioned the post as, “Enroute Chandigarh.. after wrapping up #Bellbottom which for me has been an incredibly delightful experience ! Thank you Vashu sir , Pooja aunty, Jackky and Deepshikha for the warm hospitality and for taking such good care of all of us in these testing times, will always remember this beautiful journey.” In the photo, Vaani looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black coat. One simply cannot miss her charming smile in the click.

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Ayushmann is already in his hometown shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and often shares pictures from the sets. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film marks Vaani’s first collaboration with the Bala star.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor poses with Bell Bottom co star Akshay Kumar for a sun kissed selfie and calls him 'wonderful'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×