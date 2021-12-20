Vaani Kapoor on her recent release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Grateful that audiences are accepting it

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress essayed the role of a transwoman in the film, which is being received well by fans and critics. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Vaani opened about the success and said that she is grateful that the audiences are accepting her movie.

“I am happy that everybody is liking it. I am grateful that the audiences are accepting it, apart from the industry people, it is being viewed in the correct light. I hope more people go and watch it, and give it a chance,” Vaani told Hindustan Times.

The 33-year-old further says that the best compliment which has come her way so far has been from the trans community. She told the leading daily that Saisha Shinde, (a transgender designer) had similar or perhaps a tougher experience than her character. Saisha Shinde met Vaani and told her she genuinely resonated a lot.

“Then I met Simran Sahni, who came up with the idea of the film to Gattu (director Abhishek Kapoor). She has two trans daughters. They said they got teary-eyed and felt connected, and felt proud that I did the film. That is the compliment which was the best. We never wanted it to be caricaturish. If we were falling short of it, and there was no connect with who I am trying to represent, then I failed at it,” the actor added.

