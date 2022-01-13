Vaani Kapoor on intimate scenes in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana: Never easy to carry out

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wherein she essayed the role of a trans woman. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana along with her garnered praise and even managed to start a conversation about equality for the community. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Vaani Kapoor opened up about the intimate scenes in her movies and said that it is never easy to carry out such scenes.

Speaking to ETimes, Vaani said, “The intimate scenes in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' were included for a reason. But note well, neither in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' nor in 'War' and 'Befikre' was there any hardcore lovemaking scene. But yes, intimate scenes are never easy to carry out. Now for me, I need to trust the director. I won't work with a director in such cases if I feel he is dodgy and I cannot trust him.”

The ‘Befikre’ actress also shared how she prepared for the challenging role in the recent film. Vaani said she spoke to trans women via video calls and they shared whatever they wanted to from their lives. “Gattu helped me to reach them. I also went through movies and even documentaries not just in English but French as well. I made crazy notes as I wanted to give full justice to the role,” added Vaani.

Apart from 'Chandigarh Kare Aasahiqui', Vaani is gearing up for Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The periodic action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt.