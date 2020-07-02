Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar for Bell Bottom as the lead; Says ‘Super Thrilled & Excited for this one’

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar that was scheduled to release in 2021. Now, Akshay is all set to team up with Vaani Kapoor for the same. The actress confirmed the same as she shared photos with Akshay on social media.

Just two days back, and Vaani Kapoor were snapped together at the office of Pooja entertainment and on Thursday, the official announcement regarding the film Bell Bottom came in. Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share the news with everyone that she will be headlining Bell Bottom with . Taking to social media, Vaani shared photos with Akshay and also expressed how excited she was for the film. Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller from the 80s era that stars Akshay and Vaani.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani announced that she will be seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay. Not just this, Vaani also expressed her excitement to be a part of this project with Akshay. She wrote, “ Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started.” In a chat with Hindustan Times, Vaani further expressed how excited she was about the film. She said that she is excited to share screen space with Akshay and also thanked the producers Pooja entertainment for making her feel at home.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The scripting was being done amid the lockdown and several times the team shared photos of the live video chats with Akshay on social media. Now, with Vaani coming on board with Akshay as the lead star of Bell Bottom, work may begin soon on the same. The story of the film is penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Jackky Bhagnani said that Vaani is an intelligent actor and that he has loved all her work on screen. He further said that her role in Bell Bottom is in sync with Akshay’s character. He also shared that it is a meaty one and hoped that Vaani would be able to ace it with Akshay. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Here is Vaani Kapoor with Akshay Kumar announcing her part in Bell Bottom:

