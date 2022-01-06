Vaani Kapoor opens up on being a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: It’s a very different cinematic experience

Vaani Kapoor has been on a roll lately. After winning hearts with her stint in Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the Befikre actress is now looking forward to the release of Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir for the first time in the movie and she is quite excited about the film. Recently, Vaani got candid about her role in Shamshera and said that she hasn’t done anything like this before.

Speaking about it, Vaani told India Today, “At this moment there is very little I am allowed to reveal about Shamshera. But I can say that it is a period drama and it is my first time with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Karan Malhotra. I have been a fan of his since Agneepath came out. For me, it is a very different cinematic experience to be part of a film like this. I have never done something like this before and it is very high on drama, intense and with a gamut of emotions. I am looking forward to it. It is out in March”.

Earlier, Vaani had also spoken about working with Ranbir and stated, “Associating with an actor of Ranbir’s calibre was great too. Hopefully, audiences will appreciate the work we have put forth as a team”. Apart from Ranbir and Vaani, Shamshera will also star Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The movie is slated to release on March 18, 2022.