Vaani Kapoor opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s character in ‘Shamshera’: He will surprise you with this film

Vaani Kapoor starrer latest release Bell Bottom hit the theaters on August 19. Led by , Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film to be released theatrically. The film’s opening weekend box office collection stands at Rs 8.35 crores. The film was not released in Maharashtra and several other places where theaters are shut currently.

In a chat with PTI, Vaani Kapoor spoke about her upcoming venture Shamshera, co-starring . Vaani mentioned that the film reminded her of Sanjay Dutt’s classic ‘Khalnayak’. She also shared her experience of working with ‘Agneepath’ director Karan Malhotra.

Speaking about Shamshera, Vaani said, “We have grown up watching films like 'Khalanayak' and a few others. It ('Shamshera') gave me a sense of that. It is a cool film and it is so different.” She further added, “I love Karan Malhotra's 'Agneepath'. He knows how much to push each emotion. To be part of a film which is like that and coming from a filmmaker like Karan was icing on the cake.”

Speaking about Ranbir’s character in the film, Vaani said, “The setting of the film is very different. Ranbir has a different look and character in the film. He has pulled it off and how. He will surprise you with this film.” Vaani further spoke on the evolution of her character in the film and said, “This girl has a cool evolution. The way Karan has mounted her is different. There is a lot of substance and charisma about her. It is a dream character”.

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor on completing 8 years in the industry: There are so many lives we get to witness as actors