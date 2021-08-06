Vaani Kapoor pens a heartwarming birthday note for ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ director Abhishek Kapoor

Apart from her latest release ‘Bell Bottom’ opposite superstar , Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for ventures like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Rock On’ amongst others. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had wrapped production a while ago and the film currently awaits a theatrical release date. Director Abhishek Kapoor celebrates his birthday today and Vaani took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for him. In the note, Vaani mentioned that working with Abhishek has given her a lifetime of memories.

Vaani shared lovely pictures with Abhishek and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this amazing person! You are not only a stellar filmmaker and a great visionary but also a kind humble and generous soul, who I had the privilege of knowing and working with. Being a part of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui and working with you have given me memories for a lifetime and I will always be grateful that you put your faith in me for bringing your vision of Maanvi to life. You inspired me to do better and always encouraged me to bring out the best in me. Lots of love and wishing all the happiness and the best in everything you do”.

Vaani is currently busy promoting her film ‘Bell Bottom’, which will release in cinemas on August 19. Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film release after the second wave of COVID 19. The spy thriller is directed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars in a pivotal role.

