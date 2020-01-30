Vaani Kapoor pens a note on completing the shoot of Shamshera; Says, 'Ranbir Kapoor's talent is untouchable'

For the unversed, Shamshera is a period drama and the same is directed by Karan Malhotra. She is sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know more.

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in blockbuster War, will be soon seen in big-ticket Shamshera alongside . For the unversed, the movie is a period drama and the same is helmed by Karan Malhotra. Aside from these two stars, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. And now, after completing the shoot, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and wrote a long heartfelt note along with the picture. She wrote, "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life... If only the sands of the hourglass could be held back if only time stood still... I would do it all over again and with the same gusto and fervour! Thank you @karanmalhotra21 for your trust in me. Your unflinching confidence in me has been my biggest source of strength as an artist! #RanbirKapoor your talent is untouchable and it makes me smile wider to have you as my companion in this beautiful journey called #Shamshera. Big Love"

Speaking of the movie, the same is set against the backdrop of the 1800s and follows the life of a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence from the British. Vaani told PTI, "I will be seen in a completely different avatar. The bigger joy is to be part of a film that has such big and legendary actors. They are brilliant with their work. I love them as an audience."

