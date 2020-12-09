Vaani Kapoor poses with Bell Bottom co star Akshay Kumar for a sun kissed selfie and calls him 'wonderful'

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together in Bell Bottom. Today, Vaani shared a photo on social media with Akshay and expressed how he made her journey special. She expressed that she will miss his 'fun self.'

It was a few months back that the team of film Bell Bottom featuring and Vaani Kapoor had successfully completed shooting amid the pandemic and returned to India. Since then, fans have been excited about seeing Akshay and Vaani in a spy film together and were waiting for some update regarding it. Today, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo with her Bell Bottom co-star as she expressed that he made her journey extremely memorable by being there.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Vaani wrote a special note for Akshay and expressed that she will miss him until the next time they meet. She wrote, "How wonderful are you Akshay sir, you’ve made this journey so much more special for me, will miss your fun self...until we meet again." In the photo, we could see Akshay and Vaani soaking in the sun as they posed next to each other for a picture-perfect sun-kissed selfie.

Vaani could be seen sporting a pink shirt with a black jacket while Akshay could be seen sporting a blue colored hoodie. The two co-stars could not stop smiling as they posed together.

Take a look at Akshay and Vaani Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta and . The film stars Akshay and Vaani in the lead. The first look poster was released a few months ago and it gave fans a glimpse of the spy thriller. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It will release on April 2, 2021. Besides this, Vaani will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Credits :Vaani Kapoor Instagram

