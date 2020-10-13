  1. Home
Vaani Kapoor proves to be one big foodie as she makes time to enjoy her pancakes amid work: See PHOTO

Vaani Kapoor has shared a candid picture of herself on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen relishing some pancakes.
25112 reads Mumbai
Vaani Kapoor relishes pancakesVaani Kapoor proves to be one big foodie as she makes time to enjoy her pancakes amid work: See PHOTO
Vaani Kapoor, who is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor’s next has shared a candid picture of herself on her Instagram handle. The actress has offered a glimpse of her shoot life in the still. Vaani can be seen relishing a portion of the pancakes while being at work. No matter how hectic her schedule might get, Vaani made sure to binge on some pancakes. Clad in a white robe, we can see clothes scattered all around Vaani as she prepped for her shoot. However, the actress seemed to be occupied with her favourite pancakes. 

While sharing the photo, Vaani wrote, "Work with a side of pancakes." Soon, the wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Kapoor wrote "Jet set go” in the comment section. 

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor’s latest post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

work with a side of

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on

In some of her Instagram posts, the Befikre actress’s love for food is very evident. Amid the lockdown, Vaani baked a cake and shared a post on her Instagram handle. Further, Vaani is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's yet untitled movie, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The team, including Ayushmann, are currently in Chandigarh for the shoot.

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The actress was last seen in War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which was released last year. Apart from Bell Bottom, she will be seen in a period drama titled Shamshera, which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor touchdown in Mumbai after successfully accomplishing mission 'Bell Bottom'

Credits :Vaani Kapoor Instagram

