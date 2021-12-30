Vaani Kapoor reflects on 2021, says she's set to showcase another side with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Vaani Kapoor dished out one of her best performances to date this year with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress has been on steady rise and will next be seen in Shamshera. In the period drama, the actress will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Vaani reflected on the year gone by and what's to come.

Speaking about the praise she received for taking on a risky role of playing a transgender in CKA, Vaani said it definitely was a great finish to the year. "My heart is filled with the love and appreciation I have received from viewers. What a great way to finish 2021! I am looking forward to my journey," Vaani said.

She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Shamshera is expected to hit the theatres on 18 March and will also star Sanjay Dutt as the leading antagonist.

Vaani revealed she learned a lot from both her co-actors. "With this film, I will showcase another side (of my skill-set). The film has a dream team. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was great because I have learnt a lot from him," Vaani said.

Adding, "Associating with an actor of Ranbir’s calibre was great too. Hopefully, audiences will appreciate the work we have put forth as a team."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see what Shamshera has in store for us. The film will also mark Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after a long lull.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush says 'my brother is my godfather'; Reacts to rumours on playing dual role in Naane Varuven