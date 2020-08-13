  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vaani Kapoor reveals she is amazed by Ayushmann Khuranna's acting

Actress Vaani Kapoor looks forward to working with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming film. She says Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors of this generation.
30036 reads Mumbai
Vaani Kapoor reveals she is amazed by Ayushmann Khuranna's actingVaani Kapoor reveals she is amazed by Ayushmann Khuranna's acting

"Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors of our generation. The way he moulds himself into different characters amazes me. One of my all-time favourite performances by him is 'Vicky Donor'. For a debut film, I was amazed by his performance. In 'Andhadhun' and 'Article 15', too, he was brilliant. I am really looking forward to working with him!" Vaani said.

Vaani is set to play Ayushmann's love interest in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled upcoming film. Shooting is set to start in October. The film is a love story and casts Ayushmann as an athlete.

During the Covid pandemic, Vaani has managed to sign two important films, the other being "Bell Bottom", starring Akshay Kumar.

"I feel thrilled to be a part of such amazing projects. Both are very different and, as an actor, this is what we look for -- roles that can challenge us and help us diversify our talent and craft," said Vaani.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave bags Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Another flop woman getting movies because of aditya chopra..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement