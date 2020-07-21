  1. Home
Vaani Kapoor says she is ecstatic about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar

Actress Vaani Kapoor is ecstatic that she has had the opportunity to work with Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. She says it is a dream come true.
News,Ranbir Kapoor,akshay kumar,Vaani Kapoor,Bell Bottom
With Hrithik, Vaani was paired in "War", while she will be seen with Ranbir in "Shamshera" and she has been cast opposite Akshay in the upcoming "Bell Bottom". "I feel absolutely ecstatic and I couldn't feel more blessed that I get to work with such stalwarts in the industry. I have always idolised Hrithik, Ranbir, and Akshay Kumar. I have loved their movies so it's like a dream come true for me!" Vaani said. Talking about the different acting styles of these actors, Vaani says each of these actors are incredible and bring a different style to the table.


"Hrithik is incredibly talented and passionate about anything he's involved in and that passion inspires people around him. Ranbir is effortless in his demeanour and his cool, and composed charisma is so evident on screen. Akshay, of course, is an idol who is one of the best in the industry today and his contributions and star presence cannot be ignored," she said. Vaani says she has interesting and different chemistry with each of these stars. "I have a different equation with all of them and our chemistry is also different because of the kind of roles. They all make me want to do better, and try and match them," she said.

