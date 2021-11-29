Vaani Kapoor shares BTS clips from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui sets with Ayushmann Khurrana; Watch

Recently, Vaani Kapoor posted a compilation BTS clip from the sets ahead of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's release. The video is a reflection of the cast and crew's invaluable experiences during the filming process. It has glimpses of the protagonists and director Abhishek Kapoor discussing social themes raised in the movie, as well as how Ayushmann Khurrana came up with the movie's title. The clip is quite a wholesome one and Vaani even shares an emotional message with the clip on her Instagram.

In the video that Vaani shared on Sunday, Ayushmann explains why the movie is "special" to him in the first few seconds. He exclaimed how the movie "deals with taboo subjects and subjects which we are a little scared to talk about”. The team also backs up his statement. In the course of the video, Abhishek Kapoor recalls how the ‘Badhai Ho’ actor came up with the title, making a connection with the actor’s love for his hometown. Ayushmann fondly says "Chandigarh was not explored that much... and I could just give that authentic flavour because I've been born and brought up in Chandigarh”. He is later observed expressing the 'surreal' experience while filming in one of the nearby coffee shops where he used to come with his father in his childhood. Post that, producer Bhushan Kumar praises the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and how he believes it will be a ‘bonanza’ for the audience.

Check the video here:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is a one-of-a-kind romantic drama that is expected to defy expectations and pushes social taboo issues to the surface. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together for the very first time. The movie is set to hit the big screen on December 10, 2021.

Also Read: