Vaani Kapoor shares the lesson she learned through the Pandemic

Actress Vaani Kapoor says the biggest lesson she learnt from the Covid pandemic to the importance of being prepared.
1303 reads Mumbai
"I believe the biggest lesson is to realise the extraordinary importance of preparation at least for the coming future, in case something like this ever had to happen again," Vaani told IANS.

She added that another lesson learned through the pandemic is the sense of appreciation.

"I also guess in a new way we have learnt to feel a new sense of appreciation for our lives, and for the ones we love. One needs to be grateful on so many levels. Also, (remember) the fact that we shouldn't take things for granted," she added.

When the lockdown is fully lifted and Vaani returns to work, she will be ready to face the cameras. Among her upcoming assignments is her newly-signed project, "Bellbottom", starring Akshay Kumar. This is Vaani's first film with Akshay.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Credits :IANS

