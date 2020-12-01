Vaani Kapoor shares a stellar BTS pic with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has shared another BTS picture from the sets of the film.

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has been sharing several pictures from the film set. Apart from Vaani, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share another behind the scene (BTS) picture from the sets of the film wherein she can be seen busy working behind the camera with director Abhishek Kapoor, whom she mentioned as ‘stellar creator’ in her post.

While sharing the picture, Vaani wrote, “Looking into the future like.. with the stellar creator !! #chandigarhkareaashiqui.” Soon after she posted the picture, several started commenting on her post. Producer and Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor commented, “Gattu and his Manvi.” Even Abhishek Kapoor reacted to Vaani’s photo with folded-hands and heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor’s latest post here:

Earlier, the director of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had introduced Vaani's character Maanvi from the film with a still from the sets and wrote, ''While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside - Lisa See The #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be my #maanvi #chandigarhkareaashiqui #cka @ayushmannk @pragyakapoor_ @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @gitspictures.''

Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in Bell Bottom alongside , Lara Dutta, , and others. The actress has also signed another film titled Shamshera co-starring .

