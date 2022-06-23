Vaani Kapoor shares stunning PICS in black suit, expresses excitement for Shamshera's trailer release

Vaani Kapoor is all set for the release of the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Just ahead of the release of the trailer on June 24, 2022, Vaani shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, calling it a big day. In the gorgeous pictures, the ‘War’ actress donned a strappy black Anarkali suit and captioned her post as: "Night Night, BIG day tomorrow! #Shamshera."

Meanwhile, earlier today, the actress shared a new poster of her character from the film, introducing herself as 'Sona.' The period-action film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. Sharing the official poster, Vaani captioned it: "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona! #ShamsheraTrailer Out Tomorrow. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Have a look at Vaani’s post:

Talking about her role in the film, Vaani said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. Sona has a strong willpower, she’s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen." Further, on teaming up with Ranbir, she called him 'a powerhouse of talent' and said that he is a very special actor and also her personal favorite.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.