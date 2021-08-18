Vaani Kapoor on shooting Bell Bottom amid pandemic: One has to credit the producers and Akshay Kumar

Vaani Kapoor is co-starring alongside in the upcoming Bell Bottom, which will be released theatrically on 19 August. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller and will mark the first major Hindi film release theatrically post the second wave of COVID 19. The cast and crew of the film shot the venture during the pandemic. In a recent chat with Zoom, Vaani shared her experience of shooting in the pandemic. She also spoke about working with in the upcoming YRF venture ‘Shamshera’ that stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

Vaani spoke about shooting Bell Bottom in pandemic and said, “Families are more scared and sceptical, and of course, at the back of your mind, you have this nervousness how it's going to work out and pan out because you are travelling to a completely new country, god forbid if anybody falls sick, how would you come back, what are the protocols that need to be checked. But luckily everything went so well, the protocols, the safety measures that were being taken, we were getting tested every week, we were all quarantined for 14 days.”

Vaani further added, “It was all well planned, and for that one has to credit the producers and that one sails through without getting sick and we all came back in good health."

Further speaking about sharing screen space with Ranbir in Shamshera. Vaani said, “Ranbir, I have been a huge fan of him, watching his films, he is just tremendous as an actor, he's brilliant and very effortless on screen, extremely watchable and we all love him and there is no denying that he is one of the brilliant most actors and it has been a privilege to share screen space with him”.

