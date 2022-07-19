Vaani Kapoor on similarities between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh: Both have intriguing personalities

Vaani Kapoor is one of the most fascinating actors to have graced B-Town. Her filmography has great variety, from Shuddh Desi Romance to Befikre, War and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. Shamshera marks the first collaboration for Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor, in a recent interaction with India Today, was asked about the similarities and differences between the two actors she has worked with, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Vaani answered, “Both are brilliant actors and phenomenal at what they do. They are dreams for any filmmaker, producer or co-actor. The one thing they don’t have in common is personalities. They both have such distinct personalities. Ranbir is super chill I think and Ranveer is super hyper, in a good way, and he has great energy.” Vaani covered up by saying that Ranbir Kapoor too had great energy. Vaani’s cover-up was followed by a chuckle.

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and will release on 22nd July, 2022. After Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor is expected to be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. She has another project in her kitty but she has confirmed that she will announce it later. As about Ranbir, the Rockstar actor will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

