Vaani Kapoor on the size & nature of her role in Shamshera: I am not used as a filler

Vaani Kapoor is one of the most fascinating actors to have graced B-Town. Her filmography has great variety, from Shuddh Desi Romance to Befikre, War and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She has gradually made her mark as a dependable heroine who gets into the skin of the character.

Vaani Kapoor, in a recent interaction with Film Information’s Komal Nahta, was asked about what her role was like and how much it was, given that Shamshera looks more of a male-centric film which is high on testosterone. Vaani told that she is not used just as a filler and that she has a subsequent and important role to play in the film. She agreed that as the title suggests, the film is about Shamshera, but added that there are other strong and author-backed characters in the film too, to make the film stronger. She also accepted that it is not right to expect every film to be driven by a female lead and she is ok with it. When she reads the script, she knows what works for her and what doesn’t. The War actress went on to say how the character of Sona in Shamshera added more value to her life, how she was able to look at herself from another person’s vision and how Shamshera gave her the opportunity to better her craft as an actor. She concluded by saying, “When you are working with the best of the best, you feel like you are learning only, because the learning is ongoing, on the film sets, because I have never gone to a film school. This is the best learning I could have asked for”

Vaani Kapoor, along with Ranbir Kapoor, will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and will release on 22nd July, 2022. After Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor is expected to see in War 2. She has another project in her kitty but she has confirmed that she will announce it later. As about Ranbir, the Rockstar actor will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

