Vaani Kapoor snaps a selfie with the 'one & only Shamshera' Ranbir Kapoor; See happy photo.

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently created a massive buzz in three cities as they launched the trailer of their upcoming film Shamshera. While the grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai, the lead cast quickly jetted off to Vadodra and then Indore to further promote the film's trailer. All in a day's work, needless to say it was a rather hectic trailer launch for the actors. However, they did steal some fun moments for themselves amid this crazy day.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani gave us a glimpse of one such cute moment as she snapped a selfie with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. In the black and white photo, Vaani and Ranbir were all smiles as she penned a sweet caption. The actress wrote, "With the one & only S H A M S H E R A #shamshera 22nd July."

Take a look:

The Shamshera trailer launch was a huge success as the trailer opened to great reactions. The trailer featured all three actors in never-before-seen avatars. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai where the trio all turned up in black attires and continued the same for the other cities.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor brings double trouble as he rises to fight for freedom against Sanjay Dutt