Vaani Kapoor spill the beans on role prep for Bell Bottom: I saw films starring Parveen Babi and Rekha

starrer much-awaited film Bell Bottom finally released on Thursday. Amidst this, actor Vaani Kapoor, in her recent interaction, reportedly revealed that she watched movies starring Parveen Babi and to prepare for her role of a Spy wife in this Ranjit M Tewari directorial. "The character was pretty clear on paper", she said.

According to Etimes, when asked about the special preparations for the role, Vaani Kapoor revealed she along with her director drew several references to understand her retro look. “My character was pretty much clear on paper. I play the wife of a spy. Yes, the film is very interesting and intriguing as it is set in a certain time and derives from real-life events”.

Vaani Kapoor continued, “To prep for my role, I went through some movies and looks as references from that time. I saw films starring Parveen Babi and Rekha. The director (Ranjit M Tewari) and I drew certain references that I could incorporate in my looks. What I like about this character is that irrespective of being from that time period, she is a working woman, a level-headed and centered individual.”

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent (Played by ) who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. While Vaani essays the role of Akshay Kumar aka Bell Bottom’s wife, Lara Dutta, on the other hand looks unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi. This Akshay Kumar starrer has unlocked cinemas by becoming the Bollywood first film to have a theatrical release in months.

