Vaani Kapoor weaves six yards of magic in stunning white saree; PICS

Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has been busy promoting the film lately. While doing so, she has been nailing the fashion game as well. From printed co-ord sets to pretty suits, she has worn an array of scene-stealing outfits in the recent past. Meanwhile, Vaani on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a beautiful white transparent saree.

In the pictures, the diva clad herself in a stylish white saree and looked gorgeous in a simplistic yet modish upgrade of the six yards. She paired the saree with a matching sultry bralette blouse that added an oomph quotient to her look. To style the outfit, Vaani took the minimal route and rocked a pair of statement earrings for accessories. As for her makeup, she kept it in neutral tones. The diva rounded off the look with a chic bun.

Have a look at Vaani’s post:

Earlier, talking about her role in the film, Vaani had said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. Sona has a strong willpower, she’s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen." Further, on teaming up with Ranbir, she called him 'a powerhouse of talent' and said that he is a very special actor and also her personal favorite.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.