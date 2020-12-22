Vaani Kapoor wraps up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's shoot with Ayushmann Khurrana; Says 'Yes we did it'

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film's shooting has been completed and Vaani shared a photo on social media.

The gorgeous actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in War, has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film's shooting was going on in the North India. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the lead role. The film has been in news ever since its official announcement. On the last day, the team celebrated by cutting a small cake. The Befikre star shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

She captioned it as, "Yes We did it" and also tagged the entire team. The picture shows a clapboard with the film's name on it. This is for the first time that Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together in a movie. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be produced jointly by Guy In The Sky Pictures and T-Series Films. It also marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann and director Abhishek Kapoor. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. However, it is expected that the film will release in 2021.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be next seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The actress had recently completed the shooting of the film. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film will release on April 2, 2021.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. The film had received mixed reviews from critics and the audiences.

