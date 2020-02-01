Vaani Kapoor & Yasmin Karachiwali on fitness, workout secrets and Pilates festival

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals it all about workout secrets and her Pilates Festival 2020 in Kerala

Vaani Kapoor's svelte figure can give most other heroines a run for their money. She looked fabulous in the Ghungroo track from WAR. But nothing would have been possible without celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Yasmin who is behind the perfectly sculpted bodies of several top Bollywood actresses like , , and Jacqueline Fernandez has her own fitness mantra and is a strict guru. In this interview, both Vaani and Yasmin discuss the importance of fitness and share their workout regimen.

Yasmin shares, "I have been in the fitness industry for 29 years. I was first an aerobic instructor and then became a personal trainer. I started a studio in my house and every time I learnt something and started doing well, I wanted to do something more. I loved educating myself more about fitness. 15 years ago, after I had my two kids, I felt a little bit of fat in my lower abdominals which I couldn't get rid of and then, I started researching on what I can do to hit that fat. I found Pilates and read up about it. I called up this studio in America and told them I want to come learn Pilates. They told me I need to be a student fot a year at least. Then I went there for six weeks to learn the Mat Pilates course. I saw the equipment and fell in love with it."

They also talk about the one of a kind Pilates Festival that Yasmin is organising this year in from February 20 to 23, 2020 at the Leela Kovalam, Kerala. "In India, we always have this yoga festival but we have never had Pilates festival. So a few years ago, I asked my team: Why don't we have a Pilates festival. Luckily, I'm blessed with an amazing team that makes it happen. So we were finding a retreat and plan classes, good food and sell it to people to come. We need instructors from abroad who will come and teach at this place. It took us eight months of planning first time and it was at a place in Pune. This year, we have it in Kerala (Pilates Festival 3.0) where we have 8 instructors including me," Yasmin reveals. The team has invited master trainers from around the world, who are coming to India only to give everyone an insight into the Pilates method, irrespective of their prior experience in the art.

During the course of the 4 magical days, these Pilates instructors and Yasmin Karachiwala will share their knowledge and insights, gained over years of practice.

For more info, call on +91 9769030371 or log on to http://www.bodyimage.in/pilates-festival-india/

Watch the full video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More