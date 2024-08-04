Vacay PIC: Shahid Kapoor lets out his inner child do ‘quack quack’ in selfie with wife Mira Rajput

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor shared the screen with Kriti Sanon in the science fiction romantic comedy film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie proved to be a success and became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

After enjoying the response of the audience to his first film of the year, the actress flew to London and other locations to enjoy a family vacation with his wife Mira Rajput, and kids Misha and Zain. Since then, the couple has been flooding the internet with several unseen glimpses of their summer vacations.

A while ago, the Haider actor dropped an adorable selfie with his wife. The image captured Shahid Kapoor in his true essence, being all goofy and funny around his ladylove. As he clicked the picture, he made a cute face looking towards Mira Rajput. However, she remained unmoved as if that’s how the actor normally acts around her. Kapoor also penned, “Quack quack” on the image.

Check it out:

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has been working tirelessly to achieve the stardom and success that he has been enjoying now. But in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the Ishq Vishk actor stated that even though his father Pankaj Kapur is an actor, he is still an outsider in Bollywood.

While talking to during Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kapoor told us, “I am an outsider in the industry from the point of view that my father was an actor but I never told anybody that he was my dad because I lived a lot in Delhi and I came to Bombay later in life and my father had always told me that, 'Beta maine kabhi kisi ko nahi bataya ki mere father kaun hai, toh tum kyu bologe. Kaam se dikhao. (Let your work prove to people that you are worthy. Not your name).'”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is busy with his upcoming action thriller film, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde. It also marks the debut of the writer duo Bobby–Sanjay.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor enjoys family time during abroad vacay; Mira Rajput gives peek into ‘a very busy summer’