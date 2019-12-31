Vahbiz Dorabjee on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: We should be open to concepts like therapists

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who was a close friend of the late actor Kushal Punjabi has recently spoken about the need to address mental issues and reach out to people when required. Read further to know more about the same.

A few days back, the entire television industry woke up with a huge shock upon getting to know about the sudden demise of Kushal Punjabi. It’s still hard to digest for many of them that such a talented actor is no more among us. For the unversed, Kushal committed suicide on the night of 26th December, 2019 at his Pali Hill residence. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Numerous people have come out and spoken about the same after his untimely demise.

Kushal’s close friends like , Karanvir Bohra and others have spoken about the need to raise awareness on mental issues in the country. Vahbiz Dorabjee, who was also a close friend and confidante of the late actor, has now opened up about how the unfortunate incident has been an eye opener for her. In an interview with Times of India, the actress said that people should put their troubles out to make others hear them and help them.

Vahbiz, who has appeared in popular shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, says that whatever happened to Kushal was very unfortunate. She further said that the Ishq Mein Marjaavaan actor was a happy, jovial and good person at heart. Vahbiz also focused on the need for the people to be more open about concepts like therapists. What she means by the same is that people should come out and get help whenever required. The actress also revealed how she had gone through body shaming issues earlier this year and that she made it her strength later on. Vahbiz briefly spoke about the impact of social media and said that whatever goes on there is completely different than what is actually going on inside a person’s mind.

