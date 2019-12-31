Vahbiz Dorabjee on Kushal Punjabi's suicide: We should be open to concepts like therapists
A few days back, the entire television industry woke up with a huge shock upon getting to know about the sudden demise of Kushal Punjabi. It’s still hard to digest for many of them that such a talented actor is no more among us. For the unversed, Kushal committed suicide on the night of 26th December, 2019 at his Pali Hill residence. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Numerous people have come out and spoken about the same after his untimely demise.
Kushal’s close friends like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and others have spoken about the need to raise awareness on mental issues in the country. Vahbiz Dorabjee, who was also a close friend and confidante of the late actor, has now opened up about how the unfortunate incident has been an eye opener for her. In an interview with Times of India, the actress said that people should put their troubles out to make others hear them and help them.
I met this amazing,cheerful and positive guy in 2006 who inspired me in so many ways.I wish someone told me this a nightmare.This is not the itsme_kushalpunjabi we all knew.But we all are fighting battles no one knows about.Sorry to know that you were going through so much pain in your heart.Hope you are in a better place now.I met you 2 months back and you were your usual jovial self.Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.I have so many memories with You and your dad,mom and Sonu.Everything keeps flashing in front of my eyes.This is heartbreaking and painful.Rest in peace my friend.I love you loads.Thanx for always being the wonderful you and supporting me a lot in this city.This the most painful and shocking goodbye..Not In my wildest dreams did I imagine one day I would write a post for this..Gone to soon..May God comfort your grieving heart... RIP
Vahbiz, who has appeared in popular shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, says that whatever happened to Kushal was very unfortunate. She further said that the Ishq Mein Marjaavaan actor was a happy, jovial and good person at heart. Vahbiz also focused on the need for the people to be more open about concepts like therapists. What she means by the same is that people should come out and get help whenever required. The actress also revealed how she had gone through body shaming issues earlier this year and that she made it her strength later on. Vahbiz briefly spoke about the impact of social media and said that whatever goes on there is completely different than what is actually going on inside a person’s mind.
