Vaibhav Rekhi is all hearts for wifey Dia Mirza; See mushy post here

It was in the month of February this year when actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with business tycoon Vaibhav Rekhi. It was an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai attended by only close friends and family. Ever since then, the lovebirds social media profile is filled with mushy posts for each other. Recently, once again, Dia’s husband showered immense love on her via social media.

He took to Instagram to share a beautiful post featuring Dia busy doing some photoshoot. In the story, Mirza can be seen donning a printed ensemble while focusing on striking vivid poses for the camera as the song ‘You make me happy’ plays in the background. Vaibhav captioned the moment as “lighting up a work of art #BrightLightsBigCity” before adding two red heart emoticons. As soon as the post caught the attention of Dia, she immediately reshared the post on her social media space.

Take a look:

In the month of April, the couple confirmed their pregnancy news and after two months, Dia gave premature birth to baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The child was kept in NICU for around 2 months. Last month, Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note after welcoming the baby boy inside her home. She said, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.202. Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s.”

ALSO READ| Dia Mirza is hubby Vaibhav Rekhi's 'Monday Motivation' and his latest post is full of love