Vaibhav Rekhi’s wishes Dia Mirza ‘Happy 40’ with a sweet post and it is all about unconditional love

Dia Mirza has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The former beauty queen, who had tied the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi early this year, had embraced motherhood for the first time in May. While the actress had welcomed baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Dia has been enjoying every bit of her happy family phase. To add on to this, Dia has another reason to be happy today. After all, she is celebrating her 40th birthday on December 9.

And while Dia has been inundated with best wishes from celebs and fans, her main man Vaibhav also shared a beautiful post for the former beauty queen. He took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video of Dia from her honeymoon wherein she was seen running on the docks in an orange coloured floral dress. He captioned the pic as, “May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face… #Happy40 @diamirzaofficial”. Dia reshared the post and captioned it as, “Husband” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vaibhav Rekhi’s post for Dia Mirza:

Meanwhile, Dia had opened up on her pregnancy as she gave the troll a befitting reply and clarified that she did not marry Vaibhav because she was pregnant. Commenting on her pregnancy announcement photo, an Instagram user wrote, “That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with a woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?.” Replying to this Dia said, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding.”