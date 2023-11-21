Vaibhavi Merchant REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang row; recalls being ‘amused’

Vaibhavi Merchant, a National Award-winning choreographer with over two decades of experience in the Hindi film industry, has consistently delivered inventive and spellbinding dance moves. From the iconic Kamli in Dhoom 3 to the energetic Dhindhora Baaje Re in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, her contributions have been widely celebrated. Her recent success includes choreographing the blockbuster dance number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Notably, she also lent her choreography skills to the controversial hit Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Vaibhavi shared her insights on the associated controversy.

Vaibhavi Merchant found the controversy over Besharam Rang amusing

Expressing her response to the controversy, Vaibhavi mentioned that she has grown immune to both criticism and praise. In the early stages of her career, despite putting immense effort into songs, they often went unnoticed. In today's era of social media, pleasing everyone is nearly impossible. While a majority may appreciate the work, there will always be a few who engage in trolling, whether it's inherent in their nature or part of their agenda.