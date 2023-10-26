Vaibhavi Merchant reveals how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are as dancers; calls them 'magic'

One of the famous choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant who is having a great year with her mesmerizing dance steps in Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Tum Kya Mile, Kudmayee, Dhindhora Baaje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Not Ramaiya Vastaviya from Jawan, and now, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Tiger 3, recently opened up about how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are as dancers.

Vaibhavi Merchant on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as dancers

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, popular choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant talked about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, how they are as dancers, and also opened up about their bromance.

Revealing how the superstars are as dancers, Merchant said that Shah Rukh does his homework and he rehearses a lot. He's a "teacher's pet who feels upset if he's not in the Top 2." On the other hand, Salman does not care. Even though he is also a teacher's pet, Merchant added, "You just love him for who he is: either take it or leave it."

Vaibhavi further added that Salman will show you he is not a hustler, but he actually is one. "Otherwise, you can't be sleepwalking through franchises like that," said Merchant.

Vaibhavi Merchant on what if Tiger vs Pathaan happens

Speaking about their bromance, the choreographer said that if Tiger vs Pathaan happens, it will be very tough for the actresses. She said, “They're magic together." According to her, both Salman and SRK have so much love and respect for each other that she feels if Tiger vs Pathaan happens, the actresses would have a "tough time because their bromance is going to take over.”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 12, 2023. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi apart from Bhaijaan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which will be released on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor calls Jab We Met 'special occasion' as movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 16 years; fans shower love