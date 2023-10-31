Vaibhavi Merchant reveals Shah Rukh Khan would 'sweat' in AC during Jawan song shoot: 'It was so tough'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Jawan. The film received a huge opening and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Recently, the film's choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about her experience of shooting the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya with the actor.

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about SRK

In an interview with Zoom, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had to undergo prosthetic makeup as he was playing both father and son in Jawan's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She said that the makeup process took two-and-a-half hours on the chair. The song was also shot on a special motion control camera called the Bolt, which also took two-and-a-half hours to program.

She added, “Like we would always do the father’s character first because that would take time, then switch him back. It would take time for him to get into the son’s character because he would have to take out all the prosthetics. Now, mind you, even though we were on an AC set, he would sweat a lot.”

The choreographer then praised SRK for putting in so much effort. "To spend hours and hours to be waiting there when we were setting up shots, it’s very tough. It’s not easy. It was so tough. And then to make him dance the way he’s danced. I think it takes a different kind of DNA to be able to pull that off", she added.

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about SRK's dancing

In an earlier interview with India Today, Vaibhavi revealed that SRK feels that dance does not come naturally to him. "But there is a dancer in him. He's, of course, done 'Kali Kali Aankhen' and all of that; it's not like he's not danced his way through", she revealed.

King Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released theatrically on December 22nd. It will be released internationally a day before.

