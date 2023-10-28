Vaibhavi Merchant says Shah Rukh Khan feels 'dance doesn't come naturally to him'; says THIS about Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Apart from their acting, the two are also known for their distinct style of dancing. In a recent interview, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about her experience working with them and how different they are as dancers on set. Let's find out.

Vaibhavi Merchant on Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with India Today, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, calling them "two different personalities" and "two different men."

Talking about SRK, she said that he comes from a place of love and comes prepared and rehearses a lot. "He feels that dance doesn't come naturally to him. But there is a dancer in him. He's, of course, done 'Kali Kali Aankhen' and all of that; it's not like he's not danced his way through", she added. Merchant also said that the superstar comes with a lot of energy and passion on set.

Vaibhavi Merchant talks about Salman Khan

In the same interview, Vaibhavi Merchant said Salman "comes with a lot of ease to dance; he is a hustler." She further said that Salman doesn't express his love like SRK. "He is a book of poetry, and Salman is a novel," she stated. Recently, she has choreographed the songs of Tiger 3.

One of the songs from the film titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released recently. The song was picturized on Salman and Katrina and was choreographed by Vaibhavi. Upon release, it was well received by fans. Talking about it, she said: "I think their chemistry, camaraderie, and the ease with which they hold the frame." She also praised both the actors.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy film Dunki, which will be released during the Christmas week of December this year. Salman, on the other hand, is gearing up for Tiger 3. The film is slated to release on November 12.

